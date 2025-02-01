Tesla’s (TSLA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $175.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.31.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $404.60 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 74,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

