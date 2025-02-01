Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $11,523,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Textron by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 89,724 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1,757.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 68,546 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 495,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,884,000 after purchasing an additional 57,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Textron stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

