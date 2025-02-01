The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 90.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 78,570 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $139.66 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $143.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total transaction of $93,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,582.36. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.