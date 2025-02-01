The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.59 and traded as low as $15.90. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 104,775 shares changing hands.

The India Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 105,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.