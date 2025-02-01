The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.59 and traded as low as $15.90. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 104,775 shares changing hands.
The India Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.