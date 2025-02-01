The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 589 ($7.30) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.05% from the stock’s current price.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 411.75 ($5.10) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.57. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.07). The firm has a market cap of £262.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,167.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84.

Insider Activity at The Property Franchise Group

In related news, insider David Arthur Raggett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 402 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($24,910.15). Also, insider Gareth Samples purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 402 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £40,200 ($49,820.30). Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

