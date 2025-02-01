The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

The Rank Group Trading Down 0.9 %

LON RNK opened at GBX 89 ($1.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,966.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The Rank Group has a one year low of GBX 63.60 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 99.80 ($1.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Rank Group will post 7.5021608 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

