TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Decreased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,352.43 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,086.37 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,286.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,311.43.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

