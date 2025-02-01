Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 20,703 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.