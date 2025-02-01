United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and traded as high as $78.26. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $78.02, with a volume of 3,536,788 shares traded.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

