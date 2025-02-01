Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vale were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vale by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vale by 13.5% during the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vale by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

