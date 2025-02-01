Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $348.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $265.99 and a 52-week high of $358.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

