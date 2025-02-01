Veren (TSE:VRN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Veren (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 77.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Veren from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veren from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Veren from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Get Veren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veren

Veren Stock Performance

Shares of VRN opened at C$7.32 on Thursday. Veren has a twelve month low of C$6.34 and a twelve month high of C$12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.38.

Veren (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Veren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.