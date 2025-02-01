Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $35.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

