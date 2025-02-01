WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Ventum Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
