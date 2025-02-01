Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

SFM stock opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,669.44. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $407,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,741,491.26. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,869 shares of company stock worth $8,778,152 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

