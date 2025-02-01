West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $369.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $24.85.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,539.49. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

