Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$0.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Western Forest Products Stock Performance
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 EPS for the current year.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
