Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$0.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.70.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

