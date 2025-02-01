Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 8,060.0% in January

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 8,060.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

See Also

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

