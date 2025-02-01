Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 8,060.0% in January

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 8,060.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
