What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for SABS Q1 Earnings?

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SABS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SABS stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.05). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) by 118.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of SAB Biotherapeutics worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.