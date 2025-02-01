What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for CVE:HME Q1 Earnings?

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.95. Hemisphere Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.03.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.