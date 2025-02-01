What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:CNR FY2024 Earnings?

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.37. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$170.64.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$151.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.56. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.18 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Tracy Robinson acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$147.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$488,380.20. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$154.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,697.30. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,694 shares of company stock worth $853,385. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.