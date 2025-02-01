What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for COLM FY2024 Earnings?

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.93. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

