What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for BRP FY2027 Earnings?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will earn $6.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.24. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOO. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$101.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.83.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.97. BRP has a 12-month low of C$65.32 and a 12-month high of C$102.46.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

