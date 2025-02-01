What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Welltower Q1 Earnings?

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Welltower in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

WELL opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

