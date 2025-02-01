What is William Blair’s Forecast for Agenus FY2024 Earnings?

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Agenus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($14.59) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($15.34). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($12.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $89.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 47.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Agenus by 2,271.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agenus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

