What is William Blair’s Forecast for F5 FY2027 Earnings?

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of F5 in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ader expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $12.46 for the year. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

FFIV stock opened at $297.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 79.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $197,810.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,407.14. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

