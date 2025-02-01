Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.26 ($4.03) and traded as high as GBX 343.36 ($4.26). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 338.08 ($4.19), with a volume of 1,300,914 shares trading hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,253.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 343.16.

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The investment trust reported GBX 1.40 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worldwide Healthcare

About Worldwide Healthcare

In related news, insider Doug McCutcheon purchased 50,000 shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £164,000 ($203,246.99). Also, insider Sian Hansen purchased 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £9,956.10 ($12,338.70). 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: WWH).

WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector.

Featured Stories

