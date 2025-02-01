Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.26 ($4.03) and traded as high as GBX 343.36 ($4.26). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 338.08 ($4.19), with a volume of 1,300,914 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,253.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 343.16.
Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The investment trust reported GBX 1.40 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: WWH).
WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector.
