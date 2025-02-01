WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,206,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,060.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Up 7.8 %

WUXIF opened at $7.21 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

