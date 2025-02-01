WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,206,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,060.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Up 7.8 %
WUXIF opened at $7.21 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.