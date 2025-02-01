Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $1,612,700.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,441.92. This represents a 25.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 49,278 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,186,121.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,443.05. This represents a 12.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,050 shares of company stock worth $3,277,609. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Xencor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Xencor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Xencor by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. Xencor’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XNCR

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.