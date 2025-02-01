Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Up 70.2% in January

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,408,700 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the December 31st total of 6,114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,817.4 days.
Xinyi Glass Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $0.93 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
About Xinyi Glass
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
See Also
