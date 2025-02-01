Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Up 22.3% in January

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 311,900 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

XOS Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.81. XOS has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Insider Activity at XOS

In related news, General Counsel Christen T. Romero sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 207,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,568. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Liana Pogosyan sold 7,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,707.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,275.90. This represents a 10.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Capmk lowered XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on XOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

