Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $8.75 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.