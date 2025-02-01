Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,373,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 7,399,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,746.0 days.
Yamaha Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $8.46 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.
About Yamaha Motor
