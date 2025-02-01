Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,373,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 7,399,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,746.0 days.

Yamaha Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $8.46 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

