Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Update

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,000 shares, a growth of 689.1% from the December 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,630.0 days.

Shares of YHEKF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Yeahka has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Yeahka Limited, an investment holding company, provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides merchant solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS) digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services; and in-store e-commerce services.

