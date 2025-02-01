Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 412.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Yoshiharu Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of YOSH opened at $3.54 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

