Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 412.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Yoshiharu Global Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of YOSH opened at $3.54 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.
About Yoshiharu Global
