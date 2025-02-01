YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in January

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUGVF opened at $4.66 on Friday. YouGov has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

