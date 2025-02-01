Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 70.8% in January

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zenvia Stock Performance

Zenvia stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Zenvia has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.96.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

