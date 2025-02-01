Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in January

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,028,300 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 2,958,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance
Shares of Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.
About Zhejiang Expressway
