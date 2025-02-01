Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in January

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,028,300 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 2,958,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance

Shares of Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

About Zhejiang Expressway

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

