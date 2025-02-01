Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zijin Mining Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

