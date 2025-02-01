Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.67 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

