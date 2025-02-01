Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,455,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zion Oil & Gas
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.