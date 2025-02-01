Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,455,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Featured Stories

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

