Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.8 %

ZIONP opened at $23.61 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

