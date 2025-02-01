Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.8 %
ZIONP opened at $23.61 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
