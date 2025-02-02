10,726 Shares in Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTVFree Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,774,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,506,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,912,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

