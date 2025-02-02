11,131 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 154.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 55,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0512 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

