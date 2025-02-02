11,131 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 154.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 55,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.87.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.