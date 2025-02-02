12,199 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 37.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WIT. UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

