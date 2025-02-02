13,074 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.52%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

