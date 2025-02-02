1,382 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,982.09. The trade was a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $101.14 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.94.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.