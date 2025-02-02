1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,808 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

