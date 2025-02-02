195 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,464,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TLN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN stock opened at $221.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $258.03.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.