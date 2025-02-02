195 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,464,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TLN stock opened at $221.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $258.03.
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
