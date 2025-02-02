2,170 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,893,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 31.3% in the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 21,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.67 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

